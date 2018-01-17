Filed Under:contest

NHL All-Star Weekend™ is happening in Tampa and CW44 is giving you the chance t0 be part of the action all weekend long! One lucky prize winner will receive 2 tickets to the Fitz & the Tantrums concert on Friday, January 26th, 2 tickets to the All-Star Skill Competition on Saturday, January 27th, and 2 tickets to the All-Star Game on Sunday, January 28th (Prize value: $425.00)!

How to Enter

For your chance to win, just watch “Black Lightning” Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 between 9:00pm and 10:00pm and follow the link on the screen to enter.

ENTER HERE!!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Black Lightning | Resurrection Trailer'Black Lightning' premieres Tuesday, January 16th at 9pm on CW44!
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live