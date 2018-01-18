Filed Under:contest

DAYTONA 500: The Great American Race

Sunday, February 18, 2018

When it comes to unforgettable, there is no greater. Witness the historic 60th running of the DAYTONA 500

The DAYTONA 500 is Sunday, February 18th and CW44 has a pair of great seats and FANZONE passes to this year’s race! Plus, we have 5 pairs of tickets to the PowerShares QQQ300 on February 17th, 2018!

For your chance to win, watch The King of Queens Monday, January 29 – February 2nd between 5-6pm and look for the “DAYTONA Trivia Question.” When prompted, head to cw44.com and enter the correct answer below to register for your chance to win two tickets to this year’s DAYTONA races. We will randomly pick five winners and one grand prize winner out of all the contestants who provide the correct answer. See prize information and rules below.

  • 5 contestants will win two (2) tickets to the PowerShares QQQ300 and two (2) FANZONE passes for the February 17th race.
  • 1 contestant will ALSO win two (2) tickets to the DAYTONA 500 and two (2) FANZONE passes for the big February 18th race.

For tickets & info, call 1-800-PITSHOP or visit DAYTONA500.com

ENTER HERE!!

ENTER HERE!!

ENTER HERE!!

Official Contest Rules


Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Black Lightning | Resurrection Trailer'Black Lightning' premieres Tuesday, January 16th at 9pm on CW44!
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live