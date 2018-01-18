Filed Under:community calendar, it's a date

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

February, 2018

  • Rock the Park Tampa | Thursday, February 1st from 6:30-9p
    • Head to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for a free, monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. Family-friendly, all ages, and dogs on leashes are welcome. February 1st bands: The Badda Skat Band, Dean Johanesen & The Easy Button.
    • More info: www.facebook.com
  • Wine Weekend 2018 | Friday, February 2nd – Sunday February 4th at 2p
    • Join the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete for their wine tasting and auction to benefit the museum and its many children’s programs.
    • More info: wineweekendstpete.org
  • 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner | Saturday, February 3rd from 7-9:30p
    • Don’t miss the United Food Bank’s 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner featuring Fabio Viviani, Bravo’s Top Chef Fan Favorite at Hillsborough Community College Trinkle Center in Plant City.
    • More info: www.plantcity.org
  • Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta | Wednesday, February 7th from 11a-2p
    • Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month in Downtown’s Lykes Gaslight Square Park featuring local food truck vendors.
    • More info: www.facebook.com
  • Love Give Live 5k | Saturday, February 10th at 7:30a
    • The 3rd Annual Love Give Live 5K will start at Water WOrks Park in Tampa and benefits the LifeLink Legacy Fund® and Donate Life Florida.
    • More info: www.lifelinkfoundation.org
  • 1st Annual Plant City Lions Club Sporting Clays Classic | Saturday, February 10th from 8a-12p
    • Fishhawk Sporting Clays in Lithia will host their 1st annual sporting clays classic. Tickets include lunch, ammo, beer and a gulf cart.
    • More info: www.plantcitylions.org
  • Cupid’s Undie Run | Saturday, February 10th from 12p-4p
    • A “brief” fun run that begins at Jannus Live. The run is just over a mile and benefits research to cure Neurofibromatosis. Runners are encouraged to wear their undies!
    • More info: cupids.org
  • 2nd Annual St. Pete French Fry Festival | Friday, February 16th at 6p
    • Head to Albert Whitted Park in St. Pete for the FREE event featuring local, gourmet food trucks specializing in french fries.
    • More info: www.facebook.com
  • Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival | Saturday, February 17th from 12p-6p
    • A $39 advanced regular admission ticket gets you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an “all-you-care-to-taste” sampling of beer and bourbon at Curtis Hixon Park. Plus, enjoy BBQ and LIVE music all day.
    • More info: www.facebook.com
  • Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic | Saturday, February 24th at 8a & Sunday, February 25th at 8p
    • Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Bayshore Blvd. includes run/walks for every level of athlete: a 5k, 8k, 15k and half marathon.
    • More info: www.tampabayrun.com

Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.

