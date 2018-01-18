Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
February, 2018
- Rock the Park Tampa | Thursday, February 1st from 6:30-9p
- Head to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for a free, monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. Family-friendly, all ages, and dogs on leashes are welcome. February 1st bands: The Badda Skat Band, Dean Johanesen & The Easy Button.
- More info: www.facebook.com
- Wine Weekend 2018 | Friday, February 2nd – Sunday February 4th at 2p
- Join the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete for their wine tasting and auction to benefit the museum and its many children’s programs.
- More info: wineweekendstpete.org
- 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner | Saturday, February 3rd from 7-9:30p
- Don’t miss the United Food Bank’s 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner featuring Fabio Viviani, Bravo’s Top Chef Fan Favorite at Hillsborough Community College Trinkle Center in Plant City.
- More info: www.plantcity.org
- Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta | Wednesday, February 7th from 11a-2p
- Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month in Downtown’s Lykes Gaslight Square Park featuring local food truck vendors.
- More info: www.facebook.com
- Love Give Live 5k | Saturday, February 10th at 7:30a
- The 3rd Annual Love Give Live 5K will start at Water WOrks Park in Tampa and benefits the LifeLink Legacy Fund® and Donate Life Florida.
- More info: www.lifelinkfoundation.org
- 1st Annual Plant City Lions Club Sporting Clays Classic | Saturday, February 10th from 8a-12p
- Fishhawk Sporting Clays in Lithia will host their 1st annual sporting clays classic. Tickets include lunch, ammo, beer and a gulf cart.
- More info: www.plantcitylions.org
- Cupid’s Undie Run | Saturday, February 10th from 12p-4p
- A “brief” fun run that begins at Jannus Live. The run is just over a mile and benefits research to cure Neurofibromatosis. Runners are encouraged to wear their undies!
- More info: cupids.org
- 2nd Annual St. Pete French Fry Festival | Friday, February 16th at 6p
- Head to Albert Whitted Park in St. Pete for the FREE event featuring local, gourmet food trucks specializing in french fries.
- More info: www.facebook.com
- Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival | Saturday, February 17th from 12p-6p
- A $39 advanced regular admission ticket gets you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an “all-you-care-to-taste” sampling of beer and bourbon at Curtis Hixon Park. Plus, enjoy BBQ and LIVE music all day.
- More info: www.facebook.com
- Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic | Saturday, February 24th at 8a & Sunday, February 25th at 8p
- Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Bayshore Blvd. includes run/walks for every level of athlete: a 5k, 8k, 15k and half marathon.
- More info: www.tampabayrun.com
Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.