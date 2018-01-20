Inspire Tampa Bay’s students by featuring your STEM careers at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water at MOSI.

Help educate students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

What: Engage students ages 8 and up with hands-on activities and share your experience in a career through STEM

Engage students ages 8 and up with hands-on activities and share your experience in a career through STEM When: On Saturday, March 24th, 10am

On Saturday, March 24th, 10am Where: MOSI

How: Become our STEM event sponsor, contact:

Joseph Kaim – Local Sales Manager CW44

– Local Sales Manager CW44 jkaim@wtogtv.com

727-576-4208

Click for more details on the event.