Inspire Tampa Bay’s students by featuring your STEM careers at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water at MOSI.
Help educate students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
- What: Engage students ages 8 and up with hands-on activities and share your experience in a career through STEM
- When: On Saturday, March 24th, 10am
- Where: MOSI
How: Become our STEM event sponsor, contact:
- Joseph Kaim – Local Sales Manager CW44
- jkaim@wtogtv.com
- 727-576-4208
