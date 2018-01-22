Photo credits below.

Are you feeling anxiety, shortness of breath and severe migraines? Are you a pathological procrastinator? Is there a loved one in your life expecting a great Valentine’s Day gift? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then this post is for you!

I have put together a list of some last-minute, DIY gift ideas to ease your anxiety and keep your greedy loved ones at bay. Take a look at the ideas below and give one a try this Valentine’s!

Fruit Roll-Ups Fortune “Cookie” | via sheknows.com

Need

One box of Fruit Roll-Ups

Permanent marker

Parchment paper (plain paper sticks to the Fruit roll-up.)

One 2-inch round cookie cutter

Do: Write a message on the parchment paper. Cut Fruit Roll-Ups into squares. Cut again into circle with cookie cutter. Place the message in the center and fold like a taco. Grab the corners and pinch in the middle.

“I Love You” Kitchen Towel | via handmakerofthings.com

Need

Craft paint in colors of your choice

Letter stencils

Stencil pouncer or styrofoam headed paintbrush

Double sided tape

Plain white, cotton or linen kitchen towels (NOT terry cloth or textured)

Optional: polka dot stencil, painters tape

Do: Wash and iron towels. Lay stencils down and secure with tape. Begin dabbing paint on with pouncer or brush. Let dry and add more paint to create different hues. Once dry, remove stencils. Wash ALONE on delicate and iron again.

“Let’s Make Out” Pillow | via diyconfessions.com

Need

Pillow form

White fabric (enough to cover your pillow form)

Pillow stuffing

Fabric paint

Paint brush

Alphabet stencil

Spray paint

Scissors

Measuring Tape

Piece of paper

Sewing pins

Do: Fold fabric in half and cut out what would be the pillow cover. Keep fabric folded in half and paint words onto the center using the stencil and fabric paint. Once dry, cut out a circle from paper, pin it over the words and spray the fabric with gold spray paint. Once dry, take off the pins and paper circle and glue the edges of the fabric around the pillow cover. Then, add stuffing and sow closed.

Candle Carved with Initials | via hellonatural.co

Need

Candle

Linoleum cutter (find at Michael’s, Walmart, etc.)

Gold leaf pen

Ball point pen

Tape

Design

Do: Tape design to candle. Firmly trace design with pen. Go over tracing with linoleum cutter. Go over design again with gold leaf pen. Place candle on a rustic wood coaster to add to the “initials carved in a tree” effect.

Etched Valentine’s Glass | via thistlewoodfarms.com

Need

Glass (shot glass, water glass, wine glass, etc.)

Heart window cling

Letter stickers

Etching cream

Do: Cut out window cling and stick OUTLINE to center of glass. Place stickers in center of heart. Apply etching cream with brush. Leave on for 45 seconds. Wash off with soap and water. Peel off cling.

Heart Shaped Chocolate Strawberries | via madefrompinterest.net

Need

1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons shortening

Nutella

Red candy melts

Strawberries

Toothpicks

Do: Wash, dry and remove leaves from strawberries. Cut berries in half, slice V at the top. Turn the strawberries cut side down and insert a toothpick to hold them together. Turn right side up and fill V cut with Nutella. Melt chocolate and 2 tablespoons shortening in microwave at 30 second increments and stir well. Dry cut side well and slather with some melted chocolate.Once hardened, remove the toothpick. Turn strawberries over. Pour a spoonful of chocolate over the strawberries, pushing around the edges to get good coverage. After the chocolate on top of the strawberries has hardened, melt red candy melts using the same method used for the chips (NO shortening). Drizzle candy melt over the top.

Good luck and Happy Valentine’s Day!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay