Cable superstar Andy Cohen is heading to Riverdale in March!

EW reported that Andy will appear on Riverdale and he “will be playing himself and he’s an old friend of the Lodges who has come to Riverdale to offer Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a helping hand.”

EW made some predictions about the guest appearance. They hypothesize that maybe Andy will conduct a celebrity interview with Hermione Lodge. Perhaps Mr. Cohen will fuel the fire between the Lodges, distancing the two even further.

Whatever his purpose, we know it’ll be full of drama! Don’t miss new episodes of Riverdale Wednesdays nights at 8 on CW44!

