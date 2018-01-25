Filed Under:Best Of, STEM

CW44’s Second Annual Kids Rock Science – at MOSI 

Saturday, March 24th 10a-2p

 

Did You Know: Tampa Bay is one of the nation’s fastest growing markets for STEM professionals.

Come be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO. Explore a variety of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) exhibits inspired by local companies is STEM fields. Students ages 8 and up will meet professionals, engage in hands-on-activates and prepare for an exciting future in STEM.

The event and parking are FREE!

Follow THIS LINK to become a sponsor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Black Lightning | Resurrection Trailer'Black Lightning' premieres Tuesday, January 16th at 9pm on CW44!
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live