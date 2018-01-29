Filed Under:charmed, The CW

The Charmed reboot just landed a pilot order at The CW, and details are beginning to emerge.

The Charmed reboot will take the original 1998 show’s premise – a trio of sisters who are powerful witches – and update it with progressive and topical material.

The CW’s official description for the new incarnation reads: “This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down patriarchy and maintaining familiar bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

When CW announced in 2017 that they would be making a Charmed reboot, their plan was to make the series a prequel to the WB original and set it in the 1970s. That plan has been scrapped, and the show will now be set in present day.

Writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin (Jane the Virgin) are penning the script.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live