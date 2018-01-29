The Charmed reboot just landed a pilot order at The CW, and details are beginning to emerge.

The Charmed reboot will take the original 1998 show’s premise – a trio of sisters who are powerful witches – and update it with progressive and topical material.

The CW’s official description for the new incarnation reads: “This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down patriarchy and maintaining familiar bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

When CW announced in 2017 that they would be making a Charmed reboot, their plan was to make the series a prequel to the WB original and set it in the 1970s. That plan has been scrapped, and the show will now be set in present day.

Writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin (Jane the Virgin) are penning the script.