Kevin Smith shared a photo of the script from the upcoming seventeenth episode of The Flash!
While it seems Smith may be back top work on the episode, there’s still one detail missing… the title.
Perhaps Iris is involved. According to the rumor mill, Iris may suit up as a hero with temporary speedster powers this season!
Any suggestion on an episode title?? Share your title suggestion in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.
