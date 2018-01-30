Filed Under:Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching (February 14th, in case you forgot) and it’s time to make plans!

With our busy schedules, it’s not always easy to make time for your loved ones. Not to worry, these 8 date ideas will save your Valentine’ Day!

Breakfast In Bed |  Instead of going out and fighting the crowds, stay in your pjs and enjoy breakfast in bed.

Head to a Festival | Chinese and Vietnamese New Year fall on Feb. 16th, so try something unique and head to one of their festivals.

Double Date | have a fun double date with friends to celebrate the season of love.

Cook Together | Cooking is a tasty, romantic and fun way to share your love.

Go Wine Tasting | Tampa Bay has a slue of wineries and wine tasting experiences. Get to know our city and learn a little more about wine.

Adopt a Pet | Check out one of Tampa Bay’s local shelters and express your shared love to an animal in need.

Netflix and Chill | Have some much-needed alone time with your SO, tackle your watch list and relax. We could all use a day of relaxing.

Take a Hike | Appreciate the beauty of nature with your loved one. Turn your phones off and just enjoy your surroundings.

PS |V-Day can be a day for you, too! ALL of these date ideas work if you’re single or spending Valentine’s Day with friends. Enjoy it!

Any other ideas? Share them with us in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live