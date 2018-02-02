The CW is giving the residents of Riverdale the chance to put on a little song and dance.
Riverdale High School Drama Department’s next dramatic endeavor is Carrie: The Musical. The result will be the first ever musical Riverdale episode, featuring 11 songs!
Check out the call list above. Cheryl Blossom will play the infamous Carrie, Alice Cooper will play Carrie’s crazy mom, Mrs. White and Veronica Lodge will play mean-girl Chris Hargensen.
The airdate for the musical episode has not yet been announced.
Don’t miss new episodes of Riverdale Wednesday nights at 8 on CW44!
More From CW44 Tampa Bay
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!