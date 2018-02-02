The CW is giving the residents of Riverdale the chance to put on a little song and dance.

Riverdale High School Drama Department’s next dramatic endeavor is Carrie: The Musical. The result will be the first ever musical Riverdale episode, featuring 11 songs!

Check out the call list above. Cheryl Blossom will play the infamous Carrie, Alice Cooper will play Carrie’s crazy mom, Mrs. White and Veronica Lodge will play mean-girl Chris Hargensen.

The airdate for the musical episode has not yet been announced.

