This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, March 4th at 10am on CW44!
Fulfill Your Destiny helps people whose careers have been altered by injury or other unforeseen circumstances.  Special consideration is given to survivors living with a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Their vision is to create the H.E.R.O. – ‘Hands Eagerly Reach Out’ movement. When we dare to care, our hands eagerly reach out to help others in need. Learn more about Fulfill Your Destiny’s mission on this episode of Bayside!

Follow the link below for more info:

www.fulfillyourdestiny.org

