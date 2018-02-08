Guest is David Cox, the Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation, the non-profit organization that puts on Tampa’s Gasparilla Music Festival. The festival, now in its 7th year, features over 40 bands across 5 stages along downtown Tampa’s waterfront. Don’t miss all the inside details on the Gasparilla Music Festival on this episode of Bayside!
Follow the link below for more info:
More From CW44 Tampa Bay
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!