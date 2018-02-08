This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, February 11th at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under:Bayside

Guest is David Cox, the Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation, the non-profit organization that puts on Tampa’s Gasparilla Music Festival. The festival, now in its 7th year, features over 40 bands across 5 stages along downtown Tampa’s waterfront. Don’t miss all the inside details on the Gasparilla Music Festival on this episode of Bayside!

Follow the link below for more info:

GasparillaMusic.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live