Guest is David Cox, the Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation, the non-profit organization that puts on Tampa’s Gasparilla Music Festival. The festival, now in its 7th year, features over 40 bands across 5 stages along downtown Tampa’s waterfront. Don’t miss all the inside details on the Gasparilla Music Festival on this episode of Bayside!

Follow the link below for more info:

GasparillaMusic.com