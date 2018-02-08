This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, February 18th at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under:Bayside

The Humane Society of Pinellas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and our community for nearly 70 years. Not just an adoption agency, the Humane Society of Pinellas provides life-saving care and services to help keep pets and people together. Their mission is “To strengthen the bonds between pets and people by offering an enriching environment for our animals, providing learning opportunities for our community, and matching the right animal to the right forever home.” See the Humane Society of Pinellas and their furry friend Franklin on this episode of Bayside!

Follow the link for more info:

HumaneSocietyofPinellas.org 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live