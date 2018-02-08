This year, Florida Strawberry Festival will ring in its 83rd year of celebrating Plant City’s sweetest and most bountiful crop – the strawberry! Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. On this episode of Bayside, we’re joined by some special guests to tell us all about the upcoming event.

Follow the link below for more info:

flstrawberryfestival.com