Contest Rules: “’2 Broke Girls’ Pot of Gold Sweepstakes”

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Contest :

(a) The “’2 Broke Girls’ Pot of Gold Sweepstakes” contest will begin Monday, March 5th, 2018 and end on Friday, March 16th, 2018 between 7:00pm and 8:00pm. Contest is sponsored by CW44.

(b) To participate in the contest, “’2 Broke Girls’ Pot of Gold Sweepstakes” watch weekdays beginning Monday, March 5th, 2018 – Friday, March 16th, 2018 where CW44 will superimpose a phone number and a code word on the screen between 7:00:00 pm and 7:59:59pm. The fourth caller each night to reach the phone number shown and provide the correct code word will be entered to win.

(c) One entry per household, additional entries per household will cause all entries from the household to be disqualified.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cw44.com . If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the WTOG/CW44, website: http://www.cw44.com

(f) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of WTOG and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the WTOG will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the WTOG will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes :

Five (5) prize winners will each receive a $500 American Express gift card. (Prize value: $500.00)

(b) Prize can be won during 7:00:00pm and 7:59:59pm on CW44, weekdays between Monday, March 5th, 2018 and Friday, March 16th, 2018.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WTOG/CW44, 365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 . Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within seven (7) days of winning will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WTOG/CW44 is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) The fourth caller each weeknight between Monday, March 5th, 2018 and Friday, March 16th, 2018 to call and provide the correct code word after the call-in number and code word are displayed between 7:00:00pm and 7:59:59pm will be entered to win. CW44 will randomly select five (5) winners from the pool of qualifiers.

(c) Winners must watch CW44 between 7:00:00pm and 7:59:59pm to win.

(d) Winners will be notified on or around Monday, March 19th, 2018.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winners grant to Station the right to use the winners’ names, voices, pictures and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winners. Winners, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by May 16th, 2018 to:

“’2 Broke Girls’ Pot of Gold Sweepstakes” Contest Rules

C/O WTOG/CW44

365 105th Terrace NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33716