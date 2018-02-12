Filed Under:contest, wild splash

Tampa Bay’s biggest party is back at Coachman Park on March 3rd and CW44 has YOUR tickets!

2018 WiLD Splash features the hottest artists out right now including Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Lil Pump and many more! The show is happening on Saturday, March 3rd at Coachman Park and it is an all out party!

How to Enter

For your chance to experience WiLD Splash, simply register online on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 between 9p and 10p. We’ll pick 1 winner out of all eligible entries to receive a pair of tickets to WiLD Splash!

Official Contest Rules

