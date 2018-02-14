The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. This year, some of the biggest names in entertainment are playing the Florida Strawberry Festival and CW44 wants to send you and your family to Plant City to experience it all!

How to Enter

For your chance to win, watch 2 Broke Girls from February 19th – February 23rd from 7pm-8pm and look for the code word. Then, enter the code word below between 7pm and 8pm. One lucky winner each night to correctly enter the code word in time will receive 4 admission tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival AND 4 tickets a select Florida Strawberry Festival concert.

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE!

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE!

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE!

Official Contest Rules