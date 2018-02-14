Filed Under:contest

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. This year, some of the biggest names in entertainment are playing the Florida Strawberry Festival and CW44 wants to send you and your family to Plant City to experience it all!

How to Enter

For your chance to win, watch 2 Broke Girls from February 19th – February 23rd from 7pm-8pm and look for the code word. Then, enter the code word below between 7pm and 8pm. One lucky winner each night to correctly enter the code word in time will receive 4 admission tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival AND 4 tickets a select Florida Strawberry Festival concert.

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE!

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE!

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE!

Official Contest Rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live