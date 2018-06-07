WESLEY CHAPEL, FL — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host Lightning Made Summer Camps for all skill levels at various locations throughout the Tampa Bay Area beginning in June.

The Lightning Made Summer Camp general session is a five-day camp taught by Lightning alumni and staff with all skill levels being welcome. The camps will run from June 25-29 at Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel and July 23-27 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum. The camps feature two age groups.

Read more…