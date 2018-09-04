ACC Championship Game Flyaway Sweepstakes

-Website Sweepstakes Rules-

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The SWEEPSTAKES is void where prohibited by law.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes :

(a) ACC Championship Game Flyaway Sweepstakes online promotion will take place each Saturday beginning September 1, 2018 through November 17, 2018.

(b) To participate in the sweepstakes, watch CW44’s ACC football game of the week on Saturdays beginning September 1, 2018 through November 17, 2018. Viewers must look for the secret code. CW44 will display a call-to-action with the secret code on-air and prompt viewers to logon to CW44.com to register to win. Entries will be accepted on CW44.com until 11:59:59pm each game night. One (1) finalist will be chosen each week. On or about Monday, November 19, 2018, one (1) grand prize winner will be chosen from the twelve (12) weekly finalists.

One (1) finalist per household for the duration of this sweepstakes.

(c) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the sweepstakes or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the sweepstakes, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cw44.com.com. If, for any reason, the sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the sweepstakes.

(d) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the cw44.com website.

(e) Entry deemed made by holder of telephone or email account.

(f) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The sweepstakes is open to Florida residents who are 21 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any sweepstakes. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of WTOG/CW44 and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) All entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 21.

Prize : One (1) Grand Prize winner:

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (2) round trip airfare tickets from Tampa, FL (TPA) to Charlotte, NC (CLT) departing Friday, November 30, 2018 and returning Sunday, December 2, 2018 ($800 value), a single room two (2) night hotel accommodations at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown arriving Friday, November 30, 2018 and checking out Sunday, December 2, 2018 ($400 value) and two (2) tickets to the 2018 ACC Football Championship on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC ($650 value). Approximate total value of prize is $1850.00. All travel dates, times and accommodations are subject to change based upon availability.

Prize does not include items not specified, such as travel insurance, hotel room service, parking fees, laundry service, food, beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc.

(b) All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at the office of WTOG/CW44, 365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716. Due to the nature of the Grand Prize, any prize or prize certificate not claimed within two (2) days or forty-eight (48) hours of notification will be forfeited by the winner and awarded to the alternate finalist. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WTOG/CW44 is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(c) Sweepstakes prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Finalists/Winners :

(a) Decisions of sweepstakes sponsors with respect to the sweepstakes are final.

(b) Finalists will be randomly selected at the end of the sweepstakes period (each Saturday at 11:59:59pm from all correct eligible entries. The Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from all twelve (12) weekly finalists on or about Monday, November 19, 2018.

(c) Grand Prize Winner will be notified via email or telephone on or about Monday, November 19, 2018.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the sweepstakes, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this sweepstakes, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 21 years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Sweepstakes sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the sweepstakes which will become effective upon announcement.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize.

Failure to comply with the sweepstakes rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification.

To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by January 17, 2019 to:

ACC Championship Game Flyaway Sweepstakes

-Website Sweepstakes Rules–

C/O WTOG-CW44

365 105th Terrace NE

Saint Petersburg, FL 33716