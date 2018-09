Comicbook.com reports “Supernatural” is returning for season 14 this fall on the CW! But the show has a few changes coming soon. One of the Winchester brothers will be missing for a good portion of the season. Dean’s body was taken over at the end of season 13, turning him into the archangel, Michael, a very different character. The show’s built upon two pillars, and those two pillars are Sam and Dean. We’ve taken Sam away for little chunks of time here and there, but never in a huge way.