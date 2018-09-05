ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

New Network 'Start TV' Launches This September

How Bradley Cooper Convinced Lady Gaga to Go Makeup-Free in 'A Star Is Born'Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were all smiles as they began promoting their film, 'A Star Is Born,' at the 75th annual Venice Film Festival on Friday.

LeBron James Named Executive Producer Of 'Million Dollar Mile'CBS has ordered a new show called Million Dollar Mile (working title). The series will be a 10-episode high-stakes competition that confronts everyday athletes with physical and mental challenges for a chance to change their lives forever.

Heather Locklear Faces Charges For Drunken DisturbanceHeather Locklear now faces charges over her June arrest involving an alleged attack on a police officer.

Would William Shatner Return For A 'Star Trek' Series?Star Trek has been having a bit of a cultural resurgence in recent months, and it sounds like one of the franchise's icons wants to play a very particular role in that.

New Documentary From Decades TV Highlights The 1968 DNC

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Leads To Va. Shooting, Witnesses SayAn argument over Aretha Franklin led to a shooting, witnesses told police in one Virginia town Thursday.

What are Willow and Jaden Smith Smoking?