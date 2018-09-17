Menu
Charmed - Series Premiere Sunday, October 14
A reboot of the popular series, Charmed returns to CW44 and follows the lives of three sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are powerful witches. Series Premiere on Sunday, October 14th following Supergirl.
Black Lightning - Season Premiere October 9
A crusading school principal gets back into action as the original African-American electrical superhero. Returning to CW44 on Tuesday at 9p beginning October 9.
All American - Series Premiere October 10
When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide. Wednesdays at 9p beginning October 10.
Saving Hope
The show's central character is Dr. Alex Reid (Erica Durance), a doctor whose fiancé, Dr. Charles Harris (Michael Shanks), is in a coma after a car accident.
Blake Lively Takes Selfies With Fans
September 17, 2018 at 4:49 pm
Actress Blake Lively takes selfies with fans at the premiere of “A Simple Favor” in London, UK.