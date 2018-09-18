The Nine Biggest Moments at the 2018 Emmy Awards

1. Glenn Weiss proposing to girlfriend Jan Svendsen while accepting award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

2. ‘Barry’s’ Henry Winkler winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His First Emmy award.

3. ‘Barry’s’ Bill Hader winning Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

4. ‘The Americans’ Matthew Rhys winning for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and ‘The Crown’s’ Claire Foy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Both actors recently completed their final performances on the shows.

5. Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby for her memorable monologue while presenting the award for Outstanding Director in a Drama Series.

6. ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ single-handedly won Amazon five Emmys last night, and eight overall this season.

7. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ won for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and took home a total of five Emmys.

8. Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ won three Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series.

9. ‘Game of Thrones’ took home Outstanding Drama Series and Peter Dinklage notched his third for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama.