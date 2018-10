Douglas Serls proposed to his girlfriend Rebecca in a very unexpected way. While the two were out playing tag football, he fell to the ground with an apparent injury.As he gestured weakly from the ground, both teams attended to him, with one man shouting “he needs some milk!” When Rebecca put a concerned hand on Douglas’ shoulder, he surprised her by smiling widely and pulling an engagement ring from his pocket. This was a football game Rebecca would never forget! Credit: DougS_0 via Storyful