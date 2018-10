According to The Wrap, Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray” is coming to TV. The TV adaptation, titled “Dorian,” is currently in development at the CW. Written by Wilde in 1890, the original tells the story of a man who sells his soul to the Devil. The deal he makes ensures that he stays young and beautiful, while his portrait ages instead. The adaptation will gender-swap the character and add a sitcom spin to the macabre tale. It will be written by “Super Troopers 2” alum Marisa Coughlan.