Justin Bieber Caused Selena Gomez’s Breakdown ConfrimedIt's confirmed Justin Bieber's engagement and quickie marriage to Hailey Baldwin did play a role in Selena Gomez's breakdown and subsequent hospitalization.

Andrew Lincoln's Last Scene On The Walking Dead RevealedAndrew Lincoln has a new role within "The Walking Dead" as he prepares to leave Rick Grimes behind.

"I Was Not Going To Rest Until I Brought India Home," Catherine Oxenberg On The Cult That Held Her Daughter Hostage

Ariana Grande Having Possible Mental BreakdownDevastating news this morning about Pete and Ariana’s break up but now we’re thinking...Will Ariana face an emotional breakdown

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Canadian Couple Stages Grisly 'Alien'-Themed Maternity ShootTodd and Nicole Cameron are expecting a little bundle of joy, so they planned a photo shoot in a pumpkin patch to celebrate. It was all so picturesque until things got weird.

Cookies And Cremation? Student's Recipe May Have Included Grandparent's AshesSeveral students ate the cookies at DaVinci High School that police suspect may have included the ashes of one of the student's grandparents.

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

'The Flash' Stars Danielle Panabaker & Candice Patton Address Those Season 5 Premiere RevealsCandice Patton (Iris West) chats about the show finally exploring "The Flash Vanishes" story line. "The Flash" airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.

