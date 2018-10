Maisie Williams spoke about filming her final scene as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.” She says she has “the perfect scene” but was “alone” for it.

She also added that she is ready to let the character go. In an interview with The Guardian, the 21-year-old actress said that she found her final scene on the HBO show “beautiful” and revealed that she was “alone” for it. “I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” she said.