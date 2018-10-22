Paula Abdul Falls off Stage in Mississippi Abdul was performing the song “The Promise of a New Day” Saturday night in Biloxi, Mississippi. While engaging the audience, the former “American Idol” judge was unaware she had reached the end of the stage.

Video of the event shows Abdul falling head-first into the crowd and people starting to scream. The singer was quickly picked up by fellow dancers and told the crowd, “I’m OK. Thanks for saving my life!” A witness told ‘People’ that Abdul, 56, finished the set “like a champ” and “did not seem hurt,” said concert attendee, to ‘People’ Abdul is currently performing on her ‘Straight Up Paula! North American Tour 2018.’ The tour will wrap up in March 2019 in Orillia, Ontario.