According to ScreenRant.com, Star Wars has added its first female Sith Lord to it new canon. The Sith Master, Lady Shaa, makes her debut in the comic Darth Vader #22, which is the much anticipated story that bringsVader face-to-face with the spirit of Sith Lord Momin, Lady Shaa’s apprentice. This story has been added to the Star Wars movie canon just as recently. So, the question now is, ‘How long before we seen Lady Shaa on the big screen?’