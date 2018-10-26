PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 14: Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones attends A+E Networks\' 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 14, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for A+E Networks/Lifetime)
Catherine Zeta-Jones is working on her new Facebook Watch Series, “Queen America.” In the show she is a pageant coach trying to turn an unlucky contender into a winner. Catherine said: “She can take a girl from anywhere and make her into a star.” The actress said she misses her husband and two children while she films in Atlanta. According to Extra, Catherine said her family has come down to visit and that they love the work she’s doing.