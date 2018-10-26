NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Actors Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Trace Lysette, Alexandra Billings and Rob Huebel attend a screening event for members of the Screen Actors Guild in New York for the Amazon Prime series \'Transparent\' on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
A new report has found that broadcast television shows for the 2018 season are featuring the highest ever percentage of characters who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer/questioning (LGBTQ).
Matt Yurus reports.