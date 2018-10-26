Charmed - Sundays at 9pm following SupergirlA reboot of the popular series, Charmed returns to CW44 and follows the lives of three sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are powerful witches. Watch all new episodes every Sunday night at 9pm following Supergirl.

Black Lightning - Tuesdays | 9pmA crusading school principal gets back into action as the original African-American electrical superhero. Tune in to CW44 on Tuesday at 9p following The Flash.

All American - Wednesdays | 9pmWhen a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide. Watch all of the drama on Wednesdays at 9p following Riverdale.

Saving HopeThe show's central character is Dr. Alex Reid (Erica Durance), a doctor whose fiancé, Dr. Charles Harris (Michael Shanks), is in a coma after a car accident.