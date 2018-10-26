LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: A puppet of iconic character Yoda is displayed at the Star Wars Identities exhibition at The O2 Arena on November 11, 2016 in London, England. Star Wars Identities is a brand new exhibition opening at The O2 on 18th of November 2016. For more information and tickets, visit http://www.theo2.co.uk/starwars. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
There has been a robbery on the set of the new Star Wars TV series ‘The Mandalorian’, and police in California are now trying to recover expensive camera and technical equipment that went missing from the top secret project in Manhattan Beach