According to a report by Comicbook.com, Spider-Man spin-off ‘Venom’ continues to be a massive success at the box office, and is on track to cross another milestone in the next few days. Deadline originally reported that Venom appears to be on its way to passing the 500 million-dollar mark at the worldwide box office this weekend. In addition to this, Venom still has yet to open in Japan and China, which should reportedly help Venom top $600 million fairly quickly.