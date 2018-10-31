ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Actress Shannon Purser attends the \'Wish Upon\' Atlanta screening at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Broad Green Pictures)
According to Comicbook.com, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the hit The CW series “Riverdale,” has taken to Twitter to defend her costar Shannon Purser, who has been a target of online bullying after the events of a recent episode. Reinhart tweeted a statement saying that the attacks are “embarrassing,” and she has declared that the fans behaving that way “are not a fan of [hers]”.