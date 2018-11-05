More details have been revealed about the upcoming “Veronica Mars” revival. The eight-episode limited series will see the return of both Kristen Bell and original show creator Rob Thomas. TheWrap reports that series alums Jason Dohring, Francis Capra, Percy Daggs III, David Starzyk, and Enrico Colantoni have all been confirmed for the revival. Ryan Hansen has also officially signed on to reprise his role as Dick Casablancas, as previously announced. The show is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2019. The revival will follow Mars as she attempts to solve a series of Spring Break murders. Bell said in a recent interview that the revival depicts a “darker world.”