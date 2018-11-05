It’s the season of giving, so we’re giving away $2,500…that’s five lucky viewers that will receive $500 amex gift cards EACH!

To participate in the “’Friendsgiving’ Casherole Sweepstakes” watch weeknights Monday, November 5th, 2018 through Friday, November 16th, 2018. CW44 will superimpose a code word on the screen between 7:00:00 pm and 7:29:59pm. Each weeknight, one (1) entrant that correctly supplies the codeword on CW44.com will be chosen at random as a finalist. On or about Monday, November 19, 2018, CW44 will randomly choose five (5) finalists as grand prize winners of the $500 AMEX Gift Card.

If I didn’t explain it well enough, look at the full rules HERE!

If you have the correct codeword, ENTER HERE!