HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake, as part of \'NSYNC is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake looks back in the “Mirrors” for his new book. The singer penned a book called Hindsight: And All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me where he dishes on the time he met his future wife Jessica Biel. Despite their meet cute, the two continued to date other people. Tune in to see why Porsha pulled the same move!