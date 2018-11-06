Pamela Anderson Says #MeToo and Feminism Can ‘Go Too Far’ Anderson gave an interview with Australia’s ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday and gave her opinion about the #MeToo movement. The former ‘Baywatch’ star thinks “this third wave of feminism is a bore.” Pamela Anderson, on ’60 Minutes’ Unafraid of being labeled “anti-#MeToo,” Anderson elaborated on her statement. Pamela Anderson, on ’60 Minutes’ Anderson credited her image as a sex symbol for opening up doors for activism. Pamela Anderson, on ’60 Minutes’ Anderson continued, “I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.