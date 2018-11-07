Contest: Friendsgiving Casherole Sweepstakes

State Attorney: Texas Couple Recorded Themselves Sexually Assaulting ChildrenOfficials say Christopher and Sarah Almaguer admitted in December 2017 to uploading videos of themselves sexually assaulting children "as young as eight months old."

Kennedy Center Honors Announce 2018 Honorees

KUWTK Ratings Drop To Record LOWS! Kris Jenner Freaking Out About Shows CancelationApparently ratings this season have been less than stellar and momma Kris is shaking in her boots as to what the families future holds.

Caity Lotz & Candice Patton Reveal How Wanting To Connect With Fans On A Deeper Level Inspired SheThority"Legends of Tomorrow" star Caity Lotz and "The Flash's" Candice Patton tell Access about how some of the moving and heartbreaking chats with fans at conventions over the years helped inspire them to start online community SheThority.

Adorable Cat Squeezes Himself Under Tiny Gap Below DoorThis cat was determined to come through to the other side, and decided that he would – no matter how narrow that gap under the door.

Charged: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed Baby Boy By Stomping On His Head At Day CareA 10-year-old girl faces charges in the death of a 6-month-old baby after allegedly stomping on the boy's head at an in-home day care center in Wisconsin.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

LeBron James Named Executive Producer Of 'Million Dollar Mile'CBS has ordered a new show called Million Dollar Mile (working title). The series will be a 10-episode high-stakes competition that confronts everyday athletes with physical and mental challenges for a chance to change their lives forever.