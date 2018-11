LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A new “Star Wars” prequel series is on its way, this time for Walt Disney Co’s planned streaming service, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Thursday. The series will start production in 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo