The rapper failed his drug test on Thursday, prior to an arraignment tied to drug and firearm charges. His bond was revoked and he was booked in a Georgia county jail. Young Thug had been on bond since September 13. He had been arrested possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and hydrocodone with intent to distribute. The “Best Friend” rapper was also found with codeine, a firearm, Xanax and an amphetamine. Earlier this month, Young Thug recently was a guest artist on T.I.’s Dime Trap album and Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder mixtape.