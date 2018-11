LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stan Lee, the creator of iconic Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, has died. He was 95.

The Marvel legend, who was recently at the center of a legal battle over alleged financial and physical elder abuse, died Monday after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his Hollywood Hills home.

CBS Los Angeles has the rest of the story

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)