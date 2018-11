Although Ms. Mead From American Horror Story is Satan’s most devoted follower actress Kathy Bates who plays the character couldn’t be further from it. Bates is so against worshiping Satan that she refused to have Ms. Mead pray to Satan in the show. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bates explained that she didn’t want to pray to Satan, even in a role because she is :”a two-time cancer survivor” and she doesn’t want to mess, “around with that”