In this cinematic universe, you never know who’s going to pop up next. For this list, we’re taking a look at unlikely actors and characters who made appearances in the MCU in ways that had us all cheering. Our list includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Nathan Fillion as Monstrous Inmate, Matt Damon as Loki Actor, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Danny Pudi as Com Tech #1, and more! Join WatchMojo as we count down our picks for the Top 10 Cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.