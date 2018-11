News continues to surface about the upcoming “Veronica Mars” revival and though details remain scarce about the eight-episode limited series — which will see the return of both Kristen Bell and original show creator Rob Thomas — TheWrap now has enough info to share it all with fans. As of now, The Wrap knows the series will air sometime in 2019 and also shares the official logline: Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry.