Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Meg Ryan Engaged!Meg Ryan is engaged to John Mellencamp! ExtraTV reports the couple has been dating on and off since 2011.

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

The 10 Wildest Amusement Park RidesExplore the these 10 extreme theme park rides that will give you one hell of a ride.

Top 10 Ingenious Marketing Ploys We Totally Bought IntoFor this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most impressively successful marketing practices the world of consumerism has ever seen, from Misleading Food Advertising & Visual Appeal, to Hip Anti-Advertising and Decoy Pricing.

Couple Spends $10K Pampering Pet SquirrelAfter being abandoned by its mother over two years ago, a squirrel named Thumbelina was taken in by a loving couple. Since then, they've spent $10,000 on the tiny animal, pampering her in every way possible.

David Schwimmer Lookalike ArrestedPolice arrested an alleged criminal, after surveillance video of him went viral due to his uncanny resemblance to David Schwimmer.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.