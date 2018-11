Uproxx reports Michelle Yeoh may have a new big project coming soon! The actress is talking with CBS to star in a spin-off of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. Captain Georgiou was killed early in the show, but the USS Discovery encountered a dark version of her in the “Mirror Universe.” Yeoh will return in season 2 as the character, and her spin-off show would kick off from there.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2will premiere on CBS All Access in January.