A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulls a U-turn across a highway median, accelerating to more than 140 mph to catch up with a vehicle going 20 over. Impressively (if not a bit recklessly) the trooper catches up with the vehicle he was pursuing, and that vehicle’s driver decides to pull over to the left, stopping in the center median of the divided highway. One thing 142 mph reliably does to a car’s engine is heat it up. A lot. And that center median? It was covered in dry grass. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol