They have the power! For this list, we’re looking at the mightiest characters in the history of cinema. The powers in question can stem from physical strength, size, magic, or other abilities. We’ve excluded comic book characters like Superman because otherwise this list would probably be nothing but costumed heroes. We’re also leaving out gods like Zeus, as that’s kind of cheating. Our list includes the T-1000, Neo, Godzilla, Optimus Prime, Voldemort, and more! Join WatchMojo as we count down our picks for the Top 10 Most Powerful Movie Characters of All Time.